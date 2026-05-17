iA Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,529 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 12,684 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $47,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,586.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,436 shares of the retailer's stock worth $980,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,005 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,606 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,893,697,000 after purchasing an additional 986,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 536,059 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $462,265,000 after acquiring an additional 346,208 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 112.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $441,919,000 after acquiring an additional 252,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $213,362,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total value of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,048.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,000.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $955.06. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $844.06 and a one year high of $1,067.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $1,175.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,047.27.

View Our Latest Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report).

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