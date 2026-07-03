iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,806 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $761,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,206 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 60.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,266,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $375,122,000 after acquiring an additional 854,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in First Solar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,215,461 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $578,791,000 after acquiring an additional 189,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,040,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in First Solar by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,427,105 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $372,803,000 after acquiring an additional 100,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on First Solar from $269.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $228.00 to $213.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Stock Down 3.2%

FSLR stock opened at $224.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.85 and a twelve month high of $320.95. The stock's 50 day moving average is $246.84 and its 200-day moving average is $232.12.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about First Solar

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $90,564.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 10,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,504.48. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 409 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $88,192.67. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 10,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,492.67. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 32,466 shares of company stock worth $8,014,105 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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