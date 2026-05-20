iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $375,000 Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in BlackRock were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in BlackRock by 12,176.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,595,153 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,707,356,000 after buying an additional 1,582,159 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in BlackRock by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,492 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $722,247,000 after buying an additional 424,388 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in BlackRock by 29,043.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 245,094 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $285,748,000 after buying an additional 244,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,062,677 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $15,051,846,000 after buying an additional 221,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in BlackRock by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 547,249 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $645,354,000 after buying an additional 154,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company's stock.

Get BlackRock alerts: Sign Up

Key BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,220.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,269.00 to $1,128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,269.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLK

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.05, for a total transaction of $2,166,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,127,439. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 45,249 shares of company stock valued at $47,671,714 over the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of BLK opened at $1,036.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,011.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,054.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $917.39 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 52.77 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BlackRock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackRock wasn't on the list.

While BlackRock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here