iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $38.13 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,052 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 32,696 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $38,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 118.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 590,650 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,587 shares of company stock worth $1,230,765. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.06 topping estimates and sales of $15.84 billion above forecasts. Article title

Cisco reported stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.06 topping estimates and sales of $15.84 billion above forecasts. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year guidance and pointed to roughly $9 billion in fiscal 2026 hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders, reinforcing the view that Cisco is becoming a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Article title

The company raised full-year guidance and pointed to roughly $9 billion in fiscal 2026 hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders, reinforcing the view that Cisco is becoming a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets after the earnings beat, including HSBC, Evercore, Piper Sandler, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, UBS, BNP Paribas, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, signaling broad Wall Street optimism. Article title

Multiple firms raised price targets after the earnings beat, including HSBC, Evercore, Piper Sandler, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, UBS, BNP Paribas, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, signaling broad Wall Street optimism. Positive Sentiment: Cisco’s CEO said AI will force a “multi-billion dollar infrastructure reset,” which supports the bullish narrative that the company is at the center of a long upgrade cycle. Article title

Cisco’s CEO said AI will force a “multi-billion dollar infrastructure reset,” which supports the bullish narrative that the company is at the center of a long upgrade cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco also announced plans to cut about 4,000 jobs as it reshapes spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk. Article title

Cisco also announced plans to cut about 4,000 jobs as it reshapes spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary warns that the stock’s rapid rally has pushed valuation higher, and options activity shows elevated volatility expectations heading into the next phase. Article title

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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