iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $663,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,212 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,011,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,210 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,010,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,168,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $266,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,314 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,697,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,085 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $172.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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