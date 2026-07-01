iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $73.89 Million Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,036 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 40,611 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.0% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Linde were worth $73,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Linde by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $543.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Linde

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $518.94 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $508.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.55. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $387.78 and a 52-week high of $527.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Linde's payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Linde, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Linde wasn't on the list.

While Linde currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here