iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 813,097 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 7,818.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,497 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 813,097 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,495,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,249,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,742,478 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,974,403,000 after buying an additional 4,079,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $2,181,977,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in AT&T by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,607,835 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,852,765,000 after buying an additional 370,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T announced an expansion of its Build-A-Plan offering, making wireless plans more customizable and easier to bundle with home internet, which could support customer growth and reduce churn. Article title

AT&T announced an expansion of its offering, making wireless plans more customizable and easier to bundle with home internet, which could support customer growth and reduce churn. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T is heading into its next earnings report with analysts expecting only modest earnings growth, so investors are watching for guidance rather than a major surprise. Article title

AT&T is heading into its next earnings report with analysts expecting only modest earnings growth, so investors are watching for guidance rather than a major surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around AT&T’s valuation and dividend yield continues to frame the stock as a high-yield telecom name, but that support has been overshadowed by recent market selling and index-related pressure. Article title

Commentary around AT&T’s valuation and dividend yield continues to frame the stock as a high-yield telecom name, but that support has been overshadowed by recent market selling and index-related pressure. Negative Sentiment: Reports that SpaceX may enter the mobile phone market intensified fears of new competition for AT&T’s wireless business, contributing to selling across telecom stocks. Article title

Reports that intensified fears of new competition for AT&T’s wireless business, contributing to selling across telecom stocks. Negative Sentiment: AT&T was also hit by broader telecom-sector weakness after reports of satellite connectivity developments, plus concerns about competitive and regulatory headwinds and the CFO’s planned retirement. Article title

AT&T was also hit by broader telecom-sector weakness after reports of satellite connectivity developments, plus concerns about competitive and regulatory headwinds and the CFO’s planned retirement. Negative Sentiment: AT&T hit a new 52-week low, underscoring weak technical momentum and reinforcing bearish trader sentiment. Article title

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on T. Arete Research raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AT&T

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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