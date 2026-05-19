iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,408 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,679 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 47,408 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of APH opened at $121.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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