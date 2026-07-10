Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,571 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 31.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 7.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 27.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $239.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $232.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.78 billion, a PE ratio of 114.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.06 and a 200-day moving average of $204.79. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.78 and a 52-week high of $239.10.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Welltower's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.53%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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