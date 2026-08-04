Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,877 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 492,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.65% of Ichor worth $42,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ichor in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Ichor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ichor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings beat estimates: Ichor reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.34, exceeding the $0.31 consensus estimate and rising sharply from $0.03 a year earlier. Ichor Holdings Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

Ichor reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.34, exceeding the $0.31 consensus estimate and rising sharply from $0.03 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Constructive third-quarter outlook: Management forecast EPS of $0.40-$0.50 and revenue of $315 million-$345 million, both above analyst expectations of $0.39 and approximately $313.8 million, respectively. The company also expects second-half volumes to be at least 25% higher than in the first half. Ichor Q3 Outlook

Management forecast EPS of $0.40-$0.50 and revenue of $315 million-$345 million, both above analyst expectations of $0.39 and approximately $313.8 million, respectively. The company also expects second-half volumes to be at least 25% higher than in the first half. Positive Sentiment: Strong year-over-year growth: Second-quarter revenue reached $294.8 million, increasing 24% from the prior-year period and 15% sequentially, signaling recovery in demand for Ichor’s critical fluid-delivery systems used in semiconductor manufacturing. Ichor Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue reached $294.8 million, increasing 24% from the prior-year period and 15% sequentially, signaling recovery in demand for Ichor’s critical fluid-delivery systems used in semiconductor manufacturing. Neutral Sentiment: Margins are expected to improve but remain modest: Third-quarter gross-margin guidance is 14.5%-15.5%, versus 14.1% on a non-GAAP basis in the second quarter, suggesting incremental operating improvement while leaving profitability below historical levels.

Third-quarter gross-margin guidance is 14.5%-15.5%, versus 14.1% on a non-GAAP basis in the second quarter, suggesting incremental operating improvement while leaving profitability below historical levels. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue missed estimates: Second-quarter revenue of $294.8 million fell short of the approximately $300.2 million consensus forecast. GAAP results also reflected a loss, highlighting continuing profitability risks despite the adjusted EPS beat. Ichor Holdings Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $76.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ichor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICHR

Insider Activity at Ichor

In other news, CFO Greg Swyt sold 19,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $1,384,598.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,577.82. This represents a 24.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Laura A. Black sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,059.24. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 79,447 shares of company stock worth $5,678,621 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.17 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.Ichor's revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Ichor has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

Further Reading

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