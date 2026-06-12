ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,441 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. IDEX accounts for about 1.1% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of IDEX worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in IDEX by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,226,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $574,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,788,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $56,045,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in IDEX by 446.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 329,337 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $53,603,000 after acquiring an additional 269,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IDEX by 16.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,809,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $294,561,000 after acquiring an additional 250,447 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IEX. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IEX

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $216.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.07. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.25 and a 1 year high of $223.94.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.58 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. IDEX's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDEX's payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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