IDACORP, Inc. $IDA Holdings Lowered by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,127 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 11,538 shares during the quarter. IDACORP comprises 2.0% of Tributary Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of IDACORP worth $20,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,486,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 418.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,846 shares of the energy company's stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 30,543 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 122.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,367 shares of the energy company's stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth about $7,171,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $148.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company's fifty day moving average is $142.39 and its 200 day moving average is $134.65. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $533.06 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. IDACORP's payout ratio is 59.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on IDACORP from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on IDACORP in a report on Friday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDACORP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDACORP news, VP Julia A. Hilton sold 1,000 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total value of $142,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $330,273.27. The trade was a 30.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power's generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

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