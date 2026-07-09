Ideal Power Inc. $IPWR Stake Raised by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR - Free Report) by 140.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,181,696 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 689,707 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 9.77% of Ideal Power worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPWR. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 786,094 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 140,349 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the third quarter worth $132,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 359,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ideal Power Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. Ideal Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ideal Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IPWR

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc, based in Austin, Texas, specializes in the design and manufacture of advanced power conversion solutions for a range of energy applications. The company's core technology is its proprietary Coupled Power Delivery (CPD) architecture, which enables efficient bi-directional conversion between DC and DC, as well as DC and AC power streams. These solutions are widely applied in renewable energy systems, energy storage, microgrids, and electric mobility platforms.

Ideal Power's product lineup includes bi-directional DC converters, solid-state transformers, and intelligent power controllers.

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