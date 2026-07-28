IDEX Corporation $IEX Holdings Boosted by Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,291 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the quarter. IDEX accounts for 1.1% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP owned about 0.28% of IDEX worth $38,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

IDEX Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IEX stock opened at $223.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.44 and a 200-day moving average of $207.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $157.25 and a 52-week high of $231.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.58 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. IDEX's payout ratio is 43.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IEX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IDEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IEX

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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