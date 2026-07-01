IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 5,409 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,069 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $56,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.77, for a total transaction of $5,547,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,326,071.43. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 71,727 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.75, for a total value of $42,587,906.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,695,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,006,503,625. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 199,767 shares of company stock valued at $114,104,709 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $723.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $574.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $486.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.46 and a fifty-two week high of $739.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Applied Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $550.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial set a $650.00 price target on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $553.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Further Reading

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