IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863,717 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 37,281 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $83,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citic Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 928,469 shares of company stock worth $82,947,401 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.63. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.86 and a fifty-two week high of $133.88. The company has a market cap of $300.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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