IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 441,330 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $78,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,149,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after buying an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after buying an additional 4,373,201 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,459,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $792,610,000 after buying an additional 3,854,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $114,050.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,479,158.87. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,803,520. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $131.08 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.68 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.94. The company has a market capitalization of $314.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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