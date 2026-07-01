IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 17,720 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,822 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 17,720 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Oracle were worth $52,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle announced new Fusion Agentic Applications for supply chain management and a new AI-powered coaching assistant in Oracle Cloud HCM, reinforcing its push to monetize AI across enterprise software and cloud products. Oracle Adds New Fusion Agentic Applications to Help Customers Improve Supply Chain Performance

Oracle announced new for supply chain management and a new AI-powered coaching assistant in Oracle Cloud HCM, reinforcing its push to monetize AI across enterprise software and cloud products. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also received fresh recognition in industry reports, including leader status in the IDC MarketScape for AI-enabled utility customer experience management and in Chartis credit lending operations, which supports the company’s competitive positioning in vertical software. Oracle Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Utility Customer Experience Management Solutions 2026 Vendor Assessment

Oracle also received fresh recognition in industry reports, including leader status in the IDC MarketScape for AI-enabled utility customer experience management and in Chartis credit lending operations, which supports the company’s competitive positioning in vertical software. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and market chatter continue to frame Oracle as a potential long-term AI infrastructure winner, with some reports arguing the stock may be oversold after its sharp recent decline.

Analyst commentary and market chatter continue to frame Oracle as a potential long-term AI infrastructure winner, with some reports arguing the stock may be oversold after its sharp recent decline. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on Oracle’s heavy AI/data-center capital spending and debt-funded buildout, with several articles warning that free cash flow will be the key test of whether the strategy can deliver attractive returns.

Investors remain focused on Oracle’s heavy AI/data-center capital spending and debt-funded buildout, with several articles warning that free cash flow will be the key test of whether the strategy can deliver attractive returns. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment has also been hurt by reports that Oracle has fallen for multiple straight sessions and suffered a steep weekly drop, while Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison’s net worth has fallen sharply alongside the stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $188.36 and its 200 day moving average is $174.32. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $422.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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