IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 27,048 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,244 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 27,048 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in NiSource were worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 55,625.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,866,898 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $680,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836,630 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,504,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,150,818,000 after buying an additional 8,240,227 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $336,852,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 2,288.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,166,313 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $137,101,000 after buying an additional 3,033,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,965,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NiSource, Inc has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NiSource's payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on NiSource from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded NiSource from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NiSource

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In related news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $118,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,503,587.48. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,716,003.20. This represents a 29.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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