IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 8,782 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,468 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,477.68. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,450.24. The trade was a 2.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $127.80 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.76. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.68 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions's payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

See Also

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