IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $18.06 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,093 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $18,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,805 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,587,535,000 after buying an additional 94,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,317,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,464,391,000 after acquiring an additional 258,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,815 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,343,683,000 after acquiring an additional 234,436 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,193,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $879,338,000 after purchasing an additional 243,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $553,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $965.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $1,145.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $835.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.38 billion, a PE ratio of 91.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Seagate Technology to $1,300 from $1,000 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the company still has meaningful upside. Benzinga report on Cantor Fitzgerald target increase

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Seagate Technology to $1,300 from $1,000 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the company still has meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Melius Research initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $1,600 price target, reflecting a very constructive view on Seagate’s earnings power and demand outlook. Benzinga report on Melius initiation

Melius Research initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $1,600 price target, reflecting a very constructive view on Seagate’s earnings power and demand outlook. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlight Seagate as a top AI infrastructure and storage beneficiary, citing strong demand for high-capacity drives, HAMR product wins, and repeated earnings beats as key growth drivers. Zacks AI infrastructure article

Several recent articles highlight Seagate as a top AI infrastructure and storage beneficiary, citing strong demand for high-capacity drives, HAMR product wins, and repeated earnings beats as key growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent coverage remains positive but warns the stock has already rerated dramatically, with one Seeking Alpha piece downgrading the rating from Strong Buy to Buy because a lot of the upside may already be reflected in the current price. Seeking Alpha downgrade article

Some recent coverage remains positive but warns the stock has already rerated dramatically, with one Seeking Alpha piece downgrading the rating from Strong Buy to Buy because a lot of the upside may already be reflected in the current price. Neutral Sentiment: Another article framed Seagate as “too hot to handle,” emphasizing that AI-driven growth is strong but cyclical risks remain, which may temper expectations after the stock’s huge run. Seeking Alpha cyclical risks article

Another article framed Seagate as “too hot to handle,” emphasizing that AI-driven growth is strong but cyclical risks remain, which may temper expectations after the stock’s huge run. Negative Sentiment: One Zacks note compared Seagate with Micron and suggested Micron may offer better AI-storage upside, which could shift some investor preference away from STX. Zacks comparison article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $740.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $874.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,556,175.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 327,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $288,277,188.23. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,579.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,088 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,736.72. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,069 shares of company stock worth $98,747,112. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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