IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.31 Million Stake in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,550 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 303 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,617 shares of company stock valued at $59,843,659. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE:BE opened at $271.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $280.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,421.48 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy and Brookfield expanded their AI power-financing framework to $25 billion, a fivefold increase that boosts the outlook for Bloom’s fuel-cell deployments in data centers. Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play

Bloom Energy and Brookfield expanded their AI power-financing framework to $25 billion, a fivefold increase that boosts the outlook for Bloom’s fuel-cell deployments in data centers. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Bloom Energy’s position as a key AI power-infrastructure beneficiary is helping reinforce the stock’s growth narrative and investor enthusiasm. Bloom Energy’s $25B partnership targets AI’s next bottleneck

Coverage highlighting Bloom Energy’s position as a key AI power-infrastructure beneficiary is helping reinforce the stock’s growth narrative and investor enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale by Chief Commercial Officer Aman Joshi was disclosed, which may create some caution, but the transaction was relatively small versus his remaining holdings and appears more like routine selling than a fundamental change in the business outlook.

An insider sale by Chief Commercial Officer Aman Joshi was disclosed, which may create some caution, but the transaction was relatively small versus his remaining holdings and appears more like routine selling than a fundamental change in the business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Bloom Energy was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which could temper some near-term upside expectations. Zacks downgrade coverage

Bloom Energy was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which could temper some near-term upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary says the stock may already be priced for near-perfect execution after a huge run-up, raising valuation-risk concerns if Bloom fails to deliver on its ambitious AI backlog.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $322.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $236.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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