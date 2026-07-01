IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,284 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $68,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 42,173 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,143,000. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.69 billion, a PE ratio of 131.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $190,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,757,108.80. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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