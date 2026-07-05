IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $2.51 Million in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,633,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6,169.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 406,531 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $224,108,000 after acquiring an additional 400,047 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $270,392,000 after acquiring an additional 185,887 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $76,892,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 388,493 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $189,468,000 after acquiring an additional 122,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company's stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $758.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $740.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $686.73. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $463.00 and a fifty-two week high of $800.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total transaction of $288,058.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,568,075.40. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total transaction of $1,804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,134 shares in the company, valued at $34,739,270.48. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,998 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $749.67.

Read Our Latest Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Further Reading

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