IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 10,223 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Welltower were worth $49,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,154,349,000 after buying an additional 2,643,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,431,769 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,805,411,000 after purchasing an additional 915,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,760,328 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,751,134,000 after purchasing an additional 506,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $5,466,264,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,403,258 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,787,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,668 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Welltower Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $227.12 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $212.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.97 and a 52-week high of $230.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho set a $239.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $230.25.

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Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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