IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases New Position in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,707 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 21,977.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914,672 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $381,254,000 after purchasing an additional 910,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino's Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,116,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,350,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,396,347,000 after purchasing an additional 368,055 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 2,845.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,024 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $113,982,000 after purchasing an additional 255,060 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 8,229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 242,314 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $104,609,000 after buying an additional 239,405 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino's Pizza

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $151,817.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,915,392.48. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,463 shares of company stock worth $466,807. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $311.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.84 and a 200-day moving average of $367.20. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $282.00 and a 12 month high of $496.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $436.00 to $423.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $411.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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