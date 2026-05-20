IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,799 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:IBM opened at $222.30 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $239.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.55. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $212.34 and a one year high of $324.90. The stock has a market cap of $208.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.41.

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Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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