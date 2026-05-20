IFP Advisors Inc Has $10.85 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,052 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock worth $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock worth $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,560 shares of the company's stock worth $945,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,763,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,380.64. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $135.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.93 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $324.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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