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IFS Group LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Cheniere Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

IFS Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,550 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. Cheniere Energy comprises about 1.1% of IFS Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,825 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,153 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $44,600,000 after buying an additional 34,422 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,040 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $25,092,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the energy company's stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company's stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $258.99 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.20 and a 52-week high of $300.89. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $298.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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