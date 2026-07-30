IFS Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,465 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

IFS Group LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,465 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.1% of IFS Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 246 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of GS stock opened at $979.67 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $694.05 and a 52-week high of $1,153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,051.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $953.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business's revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,195.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,061.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $29,668,201. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and T. Rowe Price launched a private-markets interval fund for retail investors, potentially expanding Goldman’s asset-management distribution and fee opportunities. CEO David Solomon’s support for the revised Crypto Clarity Act may also improve the firm’s positioning in digital-asset regulation. Goldman Sachs Launches Retail Private Markets Fund

Goldman Sachs and T. Rowe Price launched a private-markets interval fund for retail investors, potentially expanding Goldman’s asset-management distribution and fee opportunities. CEO David Solomon’s support for the revised Crypto Clarity Act may also improve the firm’s positioning in digital-asset regulation. Positive Sentiment: Goldman ranked among the leading global M&A advisers in the first half of 2026, advising on transactions valued at $597.4 billion. Strong deal activity supports potential investment-banking revenue, although it does not directly change near-term earnings guidance. Goldman Sachs, Houlihan Lokey Lead H1 2026 M&A Adviser Rankings

Goldman ranked among the leading global M&A advisers in the first half of 2026, advising on transactions valued at $597.4 billion. Strong deal activity supports potential investment-banking revenue, although it does not directly change near-term earnings guidance. Positive Sentiment: Goldman-backed Attovia Therapeutics is seeking up to $212.5 million in a U.S. IPO, highlighting the firm’s involvement in capital raising and potential future underwriting or advisory revenue. Goldman-Backed Biotech Attovia Seeks $212.5 Million IPO

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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