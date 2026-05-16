IHS Holding Limited $IHS is Helikon Investments Ltd's 10th Largest Position

Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS - Free Report) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,780,288 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,934,727 shares during the quarter. IHS comprises 3.5% of Helikon Investments Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Helikon Investments Ltd owned approximately 2.62% of IHS worth $65,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quaker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IHS by 3.7% in the third quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,369,403 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 154,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IHS by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,367 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $22,509,000 after purchasing an additional 894,973 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of IHS by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,498,098 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 103,938 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of IHS by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,557,264 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 443,837 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of IHS by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,491,034 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 230,551 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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IHS Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:IHS opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14. The company's 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. IHS Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

IHS (NYSE:IHS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). IHS had a negative return on equity of 1,351.44% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $439.16 million.

Insider Activity at IHS

In other news, CEO Sam Darwish sold 124,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $1,024,026.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,592,763.60. This trade represents a 22.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mohamad Darwish sold 27,972 shares of IHS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $230,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 299,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,467,056. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 344,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IHS shares. Zacks Research downgraded IHS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. New Street Research cut IHS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen cut IHS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Williams Trading set a $8.50 price objective on IHS in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised IHS from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IHS

IHS Company Profile

IHS Inc develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company's segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company's Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment includes its Product Design; Technology, Media & Telecom, and Economics & Country Risk product offerings.

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