Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 13,057 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $278,196.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,950,604.67. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $1,442,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 366,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $88,176,020.54. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 13,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,906 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $242.18 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $250.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,102.95, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 21.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $254.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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