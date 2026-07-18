Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 249,250 Shares of ADT Inc. $ADT

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 844,938 shares of the security and automation business's stock after purchasing an additional 249,250 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of ADT worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ADT by 1,759.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,997 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in ADT by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ADT by 5,276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,001 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Omar Khan purchased 7,280 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,086.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $50,086.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Miller acquired 3,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $25,048.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 55,984 shares in the company, valued at $386,849.44. The trade was a 6.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 54,855 shares of company stock worth $376,172. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

ADT Price Performance

ADT opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.01. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. ADT had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.23%. ADT's revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. ADT's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $7.50 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADT

ADT Profile

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

Further Reading

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