Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119,832 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,400 shares of the company's stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 174,199 shares of the company's stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 25.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 29,635 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $91.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.72. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.16 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $51,545.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $824,937.75. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 1,508 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,037 shares in the company, valued at $997,253.84. The trade was a 11.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of HF Sinclair from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $79.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Further Reading

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