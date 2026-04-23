Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,850 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,812 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $43,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 18,226 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 87,875 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 70,704 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 103,161 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $327.00 to $303.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $270.00.

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Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $267.11 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.76 and a 12-month high of $303.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total transaction of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 258,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,282,792.38. This trade represents a 39.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total value of $1,225,599.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,680,083.58. This represents a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Further Reading

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