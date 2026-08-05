Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516,629 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 325,719 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.00% of Illumina worth $186,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Illumina by 671.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $38,453,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $463,146,860.76. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,067,600. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,003,684 shares of company stock worth $155,736,580 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.02.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 18.36%.The firm's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Illumina from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Securities Group raised Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $188.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Key Illumina News

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Clinical sequencing and NovaSeq X demand support growth. Illumina’s second-quarter revenue rose 9.4% year over year to approximately $1.16 billion, beating the $1.13 billion consensus estimate. Management cited clinical momentum and NovaSeq X placements when raising its 2026 revenue forecast to $4.60 billion-$4.64 billion. Illumina Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Illumina’s second-quarter revenue rose 9.4% year over year to approximately $1.16 billion, beating the $1.13 billion consensus estimate. Management cited clinical momentum and NovaSeq X placements when raising its 2026 revenue forecast to $4.60 billion-$4.64 billion. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their targets. Piper Sandler reaffirmed its “overweight” rating and increased its price target to $225 from $200. Other recent target increases included $210 and $230, suggesting some analysts expect further upside as sequencing demand improves. Piper Sandler rating update Illumina price target raised to $210 Illumina price target raised to $230

Piper Sandler reaffirmed its “overweight” rating and increased its price target to $225 from $200. Other recent target increases included $210 and $230, suggesting some analysts expect further upside as sequencing demand improves. Neutral Sentiment: Strong momentum has pushed the stock near a 52-week high. The rally reflects improving revenue expectations and earnings execution, but the elevated share price could make ILMN more sensitive to any weakness in guidance, instrument placements or clinical adoption. Illumina hits a fresh high

The rally reflects improving revenue expectations and earnings execution, but the elevated share price could make ILMN more sensitive to any weakness in guidance, instrument placements or clinical adoption. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns may limit additional gains. With the shares trading at elevated earnings and growth multiples, some analysis suggests Illumina may be overvalued despite improving fundamentals. Investors may demand continued strong execution to justify the current valuation. Cash-producing stocks analysis

With the shares trading at elevated earnings and growth multiples, some analysis suggests Illumina may be overvalued despite improving fundamentals. Investors may demand continued strong execution to justify the current valuation. Negative Sentiment: An executive sold a modest amount of stock. Chief Legal Officer Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares for approximately $123,000, reducing his holdings by 2.94%. Because the transaction occurred under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and he retained 20,338 shares, the signal is limited but slightly negative for sentiment. Illumina insider sale

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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