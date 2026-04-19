Impact Investors Inc Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Impact Investors Inc lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,574 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.0% of Impact Investors Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Impact Investors Inc's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 25.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $13,381,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

NVIDIA stock opened at $201.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.04 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The stock's fifty day moving average is $183.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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