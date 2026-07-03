Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $216,000 Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC's holdings in F5 were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,699,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 15,103.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,170,216 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $298,709,000 after buying an additional 1,162,519 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F5 by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,753,652 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $702,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $205,706,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,947 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $244,781,000 after acquiring an additional 610,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

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F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $408.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.57. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $427.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The firm had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $783.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In related news, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.35, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,584.45. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total transaction of $439,010.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,474.80. This trade represents a 14.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,860. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded F5 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on F5

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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