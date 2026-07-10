INCA Investments LLC Buys Shares of 237,214 Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA

INCA Investments LLC bought a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 237,214 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $26,950,000. Copa accounts for approximately 9.6% of INCA Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. INCA Investments LLC owned about 0.58% of Copa as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPA. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 253 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 284.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 292 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Copa Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Copa stock opened at $149.95 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $106.56 and a 12-month high of $160.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.73. Copa had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Copa's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Copa's dividend payout ratio is 39.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Copa from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Copa from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Copa from $212.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $168.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Copa

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA NYSE: CPA is a Panama‐based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

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