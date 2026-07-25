Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 3,344 Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,344 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DY. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 73.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company's stock.

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Dycom Industries Stock Down 2.2%

Dycom Industries stock opened at $430.58 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $566.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $452.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.69. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.400-4.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dycom Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $485.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $554.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DY

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

Further Reading

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