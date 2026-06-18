Incline Global Management LLC Acquires 16,852 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Incline Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 170.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,745 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 4.8% of Incline Global Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $893,511,000 after buying an additional 88,526 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 17.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

S&P Global Stock Down 3.6%

S&P Global stock opened at $417.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $123.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $424.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.23.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is 24.56%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Weiss Ratings lowered S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here