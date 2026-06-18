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Incline Global Management LLC Invests $10.66 Million in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Written by MarketBeat
June 18, 2026
Jacobs Solutions logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Incline Global Management opened a new position in Jacobs Solutions, buying 80,466 shares worth about $10.66 million in the fourth quarter. The stake represented about 3.6% of Incline’s portfolio and roughly 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions outstanding shares.
  • Institutional ownership remains high at 85.65%, and several other funds added to or initiated positions in the company. Notable analyst sentiment is mixed but generally constructive, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $153.40.
  • Jacobs Solutions recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting $1.75 EPS on $2.33 billion in revenue, and it raised FY2026 guidance to 7.10–7.35 EPS. The company also announced a $0.36 quarterly dividend, while insiders including the CEO bought shares in recent weeks.
  • Five stocks we like better than Jacobs Solutions.

Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,659,000. Jacobs Solutions makes up about 3.6% of Incline Global Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Incline Global Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 737.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 159,189 shares of the company's stock worth $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 140,179 shares during the last quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,161,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,833 shares of the company's stock worth $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 35,380 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,819 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,718 shares of the company's stock worth $92,575,000 after acquiring an additional 73,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 403 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.93 per share, with a total value of $49,137.79. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,493,764.43. This trade represents a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada acquired 3,601 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of J opened at $122.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.68 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $122.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Jacobs Solutions's payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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