Income Insurance Ltd Invests $1.23 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Income Insurance Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 0.8% of Income Insurance Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $137.80 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average is $161.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.57 billion, a PE ratio of 154.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.90 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock valued at $137,685,797. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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