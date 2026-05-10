Income Insurance Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,153 Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Income Insurance Ltd purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of Income Insurance Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.41. The business's 50-day moving average price is $148.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.55. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 244,715 shares of company stock worth $39,702,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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