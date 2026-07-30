Incyte Corporation $INCY Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY - Free Report) by 1,318.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 146,367 shares during the quarter. Incyte accounts for approximately 0.5% of Edgestream Partners L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Incyte worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Incyte by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Incyte this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results: Incyte reported $1.67 billion in revenue, up 37.7% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $3.09 per share versus the $2.20 consensus estimate. Growth was led by Jakafi, Opzelura and the company’s hematology and oncology portfolio. INCY Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat

Incyte reported $1.67 billion in revenue, up 37.7% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $3.09 per share versus the $2.20 consensus estimate. Growth was led by Jakafi, Opzelura and the company’s hematology and oncology portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Higher full-year outlook: Management raised 2026 total net-sales guidance to $5.13 billion-$5.26 billion from $4.77 billion-$4.94 billion. Opzelura guidance was increased to $1.05 billion-$1.10 billion, helped by a CMS settlement expected to contribute approximately $300 million-$310 million. Incyte Raises 2026 Sales Forecast

Management raised 2026 total net-sales guidance to $5.13 billion-$5.26 billion from $4.77 billion-$4.94 billion. Opzelura guidance was increased to $1.05 billion-$1.10 billion, helped by a CMS settlement expected to contribute approximately $300 million-$310 million. Positive Sentiment: Analyst target increases: HC Wainwright raised its target to $150 from $140 and kept a Buy rating, while BMO lifted its target to $130 from $112. Analysts cited stronger commercial momentum, pipeline progress and a broader product base. Analysts Raise Incyte Forecasts

HC Wainwright raised its target to $150 from $140 and kept a Buy rating, while BMO lifted its target to $130 from $112. Analysts cited stronger commercial momentum, pipeline progress and a broader product base. Neutral Sentiment: Incyte expects 10 clinical data readouts, including four registrational trials, in the second half of 2026. These could create catalysts but also increase clinical execution risk.

Incyte expects 10 clinical data readouts, including four registrational trials, in the second half of 2026. These could create catalysts but also increase clinical execution risk. Negative Sentiment: UBS reiterated a Hold rating with an unchanged $113 target, arguing that the recent rally limits near-term upside. A separate analysis also downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold after its substantial advance. UBS Reiterates Hold on Incyte

UBS reiterated a Hold rating with an unchanged $113 target, arguing that the recent rally limits near-term upside. A separate analysis also downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold after its substantial advance. Negative Sentiment: The Opzelura benefit includes a $246 million one-time, non-cash accounting benefit from the CMS settlement, making some of the guidance increase less indicative of recurring operating growth. Several company insiders have also sold shares without reported purchases in the past six months.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Incyte from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INCY

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $127.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Incyte Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.81 and a 1 year high of $132.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business's 50 day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 27.71%.The firm's revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Corporation will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company's flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

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