Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 1,722 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $557.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $584.73. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $491.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs.

Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Goldman Sachs raises AMD stock price target for the rest of 2026 on surging agentic AI CPU demand

Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. AMD Stock Rallies on a New AI Campus Partnership

AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending.

AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending. Negative Sentiment: ARK Invest continued selling AMD shares, which may temper enthusiasm among some investors. Cathie Wood Bets Big on META Ahead of Q2 Earnings, Sells AMD and Other Growth Stocks

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 374,739 shares of company stock worth $161,135,671 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $458.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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