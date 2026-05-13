Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 19,614 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 505.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,495 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its price target on Seagate Technology from $750 to $1,000 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels.

Evercore raised its price target on Seagate Technology from $750 to $1,000 and reiterated an rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: BofA Securities lifted its price target to $840 from $700 and kept a Buy rating after Seagate delivered strong fiscal third-quarter 2026 results, reinforcing optimism around earnings and demand. Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) Poised for Robust Growth as a Top Tech Stock in Louis Navellier’s Portfolio

BofA Securities lifted its price target to $840 from $700 and kept a rating after Seagate delivered strong fiscal third-quarter 2026 results, reinforcing optimism around earnings and demand. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary notes Seagate has been one of the standout tech performers in 2026, with the stock hitting all-time highs amid a multi-quarter earnings inflection and strong sector appetite for memory-related names. Seagate Technology (STX) At Its All-Time High Following A Multi-Quarter Earnings Inflection

Market commentary notes Seagate has been one of the standout tech performers in 2026, with the stock hitting all-time highs amid a multi-quarter earnings inflection and strong sector appetite for memory-related names. Neutral Sentiment: Reports showing increased attention on memory-focused funds, such as the Roundhill Memory ETF, support broader investor enthusiasm for the storage and memory cycle, which may be helping sentiment toward Seagate.

Reports showing increased attention on memory-focused funds, such as the Roundhill Memory ETF, support broader investor enthusiasm for the storage and memory cycle, which may be helping sentiment toward Seagate. Negative Sentiment: There was a reported increase in short interest, but the filing data appears inconsistent and showed zero shares outstanding, so this looks unlikely to be a meaningful bearish catalyst.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 3.0%

STX opened at $808.79 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $500.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a PE ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 1.98. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $841.31.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.61, for a total transaction of $1,211,243.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,175,129.04. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Ci Lee sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.17, for a total transaction of $516,595.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324 shares of the company's stock, valued at $240,139.08. This represents a 68.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 102,723 shares of company stock valued at $53,301,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $582.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $525.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $719.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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