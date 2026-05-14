Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 34,831 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,739 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 34,831 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Intel were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Intel by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Freedom Capital upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $120.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.01 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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