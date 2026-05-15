Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB - Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,736 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 18,655 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $68.00 price target on W.R. Berkley and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W.R. Berkley from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on W.R. Berkley from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $68.81.

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Key W.R. Berkley News

Here are the key news stories impacting W.R. Berkley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple future earnings estimates for W.R. Berkley, including FY2026, FY2028, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, signaling improved profit expectations.

Zacks Research raised multiple future earnings estimates for W.R. Berkley, including FY2026, FY2028, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, signaling improved profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company’s most recent quarterly results beat analyst expectations, with EPS and revenue both coming in above consensus, reinforcing the view that operating performance remains solid.

The company’s most recent quarterly results beat analyst expectations, with EPS and revenue both coming in above consensus, reinforcing the view that operating performance remains solid. Neutral Sentiment: Some near-term estimates were trimmed slightly for Q2 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2026, and Q4 2026, but the changes were relatively small compared with the upward revisions to later periods.

Some near-term estimates were trimmed slightly for Q2 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2026, and Q4 2026, but the changes were relatively small compared with the upward revisions to later periods. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks “Strong Growth Stock” style note may add sentiment support, but it appears more educational/ratings-based than a direct fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co L. Mitsui purchased 345,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.65 per share, for a total transaction of $24,374,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 57,508,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,942,884.70. This trade represents a 0.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,183,798 shares of company stock worth $155,530,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company's stock.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $78.96.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 12.64%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation NYSE: WRB is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company's product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

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