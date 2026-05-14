Independent Advisor Alliance Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,394 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Corning were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Corning Stock Up 4.3%

GLW opened at $206.71 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company's 50-day moving average is $154.06 and its 200 day moving average is $118.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.92.

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Trending Headlines about Corning

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,983,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,019,070.92. This trade represents a 66.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 170,774 shares of company stock worth $28,148,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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